Houston teen on life support after being shot in the head dies, father says

EMBED </>More Videos

Teen dies after being shot in head Tuesday night in SE Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 16-year-old who has been on life support after being shot in the head has died, his father tells Eyewitness News.

Matthew Francis was shot Tuesday night at the Garden Oaks Apartments on Royal Palms Street in southeast Houston.

Matthew was found on the ground in a breezeway.

Investigators say there was a fight at the back of the complex and it appears the teen may have been chased by the shooter or shooters as they fired.

A trail of shell casings led police to the middle of the complex.



A woman tried to help Matthew. She put a blanket on him, held his hand and prayed.

"I told him it was going to be alright. That he was going to make it, that God has a special place on Earth for him, but I think I lied," the woman said.

Matthew was taken to Ben Taub Hospital, where he has been since the shooting.

His father says Matthew died around 9 p.m. Thursday.

"What makes it hard on cases like this? People who know who did this will not come forward and talk to us," said HPD Detective Ken Fregia.

Matthew's father says the teen does not live at the apartment complex. He was there visiting a friend.

There are no witnesses to the shooting other than people who heard the gunshots.


Hours earlier, an 18-year-old was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston. Witnesses said they saw the teen running when someone opened fire.

RELATED: HPD takes aim at gangs after shooting deaths of 10 children


Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
teen shotshootingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect arrested in connection with mailed pipe bombs
Bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc has long record, including bomb threat
Fired CSI's mishandling of evidence impacts sex assault cases
'Megyn Kelly Today' morning show canceled by NBC
Weekend road work will seriously slow down these freeways
Giant runaway spool sideswipes driver on I-10
2 more suspicious packages recovered
Alex Bregman joins ESPN as analyst before World Series tonight
Show More
Houston Texans' Will Fuller out for season after tearing ACL
Largest Crystal Clear Lagoon opening in Texas City
Criminals using fake paper license plates to cover up crimes
Ford recalls nearly 1.3M Focuses because engines can stall
Lost load of gravel creates driving hazard on North Freeway
More News