Chelsea Spratlin had plans to become an architect. The 18-year-old Lamar High School graduate was a freshman at the University of Texas Arlington School of Architecture.She loved to sing, was a member of the National Honor Society and was involved in ROTC.Chelsea's mother Holly and aunt, Hope, both say they are keeping the memories close to their hearts."I found this pin, it's always going to be close to my heart," Holly said as she motioned to a pin with a picture of Chelsea from her swim team days.Holly says her daughter was driving on Highway 6 in Robertson County just before 6 p.m. Friday when she crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic, striking another car. Chelsea died at the scene. The other driver was taken to the hospital.Her mother says they don't know exactly what caused her to crash, but she fears it could be texting."No rain, 5:30, not dark, she was meeting her friends. That is just my biggest fear, going at a high rate of speed she was texting on her phone. I'll never know," said Holly.Spratlin says their family expresses their sympathy to the 19-year-old injured in the crash and she says she would like to make contact with his family to check on him. She added that she's telling everyone with children she knows to, "Hug your child as tight as you can. You don't know when you'll see them the last time."