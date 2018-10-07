FATAL CRASH

Houston teen and college student killed instantly in car crash in Bryan

Houston teen and college student killed instantly in car crash in Bryan, authorities say

BRYAN, Texas (KTRK) --
A family is mourning after a Houston teenager was killed in a car crash in Bryan Friday.

The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. on State Highway 6 near Calvert in Robertson County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The victim, Chelsea Renee Spratlin, 18, was on her way to visit friends at Texas A&M University and was driving a 2009 Toyota Corolla that was going south bound on Highway 6. Her vehicle then skidded left into oncoming traffic going north bound.

Ryan John Block, 19, was driving a 2013 Ford Fusion north bound on Highway 6 and allegedly t-boned the victim's car. Both drivers were the only occupants in their vehicles.

Authorities says Chelsea died instantly on the scene. No one was charged in the incident.

Chelsea was a student at the University of Texas Arlington School of Architecture. When not in school, she lived with her father and stepmother in Houston.
