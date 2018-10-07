A family is mourning after a Houston teenager was killed in a car crash in Bryan Friday.The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. on State Highway 6 near Calvert in Robertson County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.The victim, Chelsea Renee Spratlin, 18, was on her way to visit friends at Texas A&M University and was driving a 2009 Toyota Corolla that was going south bound on Highway 6. Her vehicle then skidded left into oncoming traffic going north bound.Ryan John Block, 19, was driving a 2013 Ford Fusion north bound on Highway 6 and allegedly t-boned the victim's car. Both drivers were the only occupants in their vehicles.Authorities says Chelsea died instantly on the scene. No one was charged in the incident.Chelsea was a student at the University of Texas Arlington School of Architecture. When not in school, she lived with her father and stepmother in Houston.