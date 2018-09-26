In six months, AJ Armstrong will stand trial for the murders of his mother and father.On July 29, 2016, Dawn and Antonio Armstrong were both found shot in the head in their second floor bedroom in their southwest Houston town house.The slayings shocked those closest to the Armstrongs. Who wanted Dawn and Antonio dead? When AJ, their middle child, was arrested and charged, it was another bombshell.To really understand this story, you must understand how close the Armstrong family was and is. Antonio, an ex-NFL player, was the assistant pastor at his mother's church. He was a motivational speaker and personal trainer. Antonio and Dawn, both 42, owned a chain of local gyms. She was proud of her 18-year marriage and always put family first."She was full of life. Both of them were. They were a powerful team together. They worked well in the community and the church," said Kay Winston, Antonio's mother."People would look at them and say they were almost a perfect couple," said Ramona Whitely, Dawn's mother.AJ was 16 at the time of the murders. Two years have gone by. He spent eight months in jail, missed his senior year of high school, football games, prom and graduation. He's never talked about the night his parents were killed.Now, for the first time, his wall is down.Watch AJ's exclusive interview with Courtney Fischer tonight on ABC 13 at 10.Watch AJ's exclusive interview with Courtney Fischer tonight on ABC13 at 10 p.m.