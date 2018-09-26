Houston teen accused of killing both his parents to speak out for first time

EMBED </>More Videos

Timeline of events in the AJ Armstrong murder case

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In six months, AJ Armstrong will stand trial for the murders of his mother and father.

On July 29, 2016, Dawn and Antonio Armstrong were both found shot in the head in their second floor bedroom in their southwest Houston town house.

The slayings shocked those closest to the Armstrongs. Who wanted Dawn and Antonio dead? When AJ, their middle child, was arrested and charged, it was another bombshell.

To really understand this story, you must understand how close the Armstrong family was and is. Antonio, an ex-NFL player, was the assistant pastor at his mother's church. He was a motivational speaker and personal trainer. Antonio and Dawn, both 42, owned a chain of local gyms. She was proud of her 18-year marriage and always put family first.



"She was full of life. Both of them were. They were a powerful team together. They worked well in the community and the church," said Kay Winston, Antonio's mother.

"People would look at them and say they were almost a perfect couple," said Ramona Whitely, Dawn's mother.

AJ was 16 at the time of the murders. Two years have gone by. He spent eight months in jail, missed his senior year of high school, football games, prom and graduation. He's never talked about the night his parents were killed.

Now, for the first time, his wall is down.

Watch AJ's exclusive interview with Courtney Fischer tonight on ABC 13 at 10.
TIMELINE: The AJ Armstrong murder case

Watch AJ's exclusive interview with Courtney Fischer tonight on ABC13 at 10 p.m.
Follow ABC13 Reporter Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook.

READ THE FULL CHARGING DOCUMENT FILED AGAINST AJ ARMSTRONG:
WARNING: SOME DETAILS MAY BE DISTURBING

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
courtmurderteenHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Girl with rare disorder left in tears at Astros game
Carjacking victim dies after going to family's home for help
BACK TO BACK: Astros clinch 2nd straight AL West title
ALDS SCHEDULE: Astros' battle begins against Indians
Relative of missing siblings in Houston was deported 6 times
White blood cell donations needed at MD Anderson Cancer Center
Dashcam captures car burglar at Intercontinental Airport
Suicidal man arrested after shooting at police in Missouri City
Show More
Flamin' Hot Cheetos responsible for Lil Xan's trip to hospital
Father finds bodies of teen son and girl after murder-suicide
Chuck E. Cheese's unveils new modern-style store in Houston
Racial slurs spark bleacher brawl at Wrigley Field
Man says he was duped by fake parking attendant
More News