Houston teacher resigns over COVID-19 concerns

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston teacher quit her job amid safety concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.Cristine Jasso was a 5th grade educator at Houston Gateway Academy on Bowie Street. Jasso said she reported to campus Monday for training, eager to see what measures were being taken by school leadership.Jasso said the school called a meeting to address COVID-19 mitigation efforts. She said she was told at the meeting she couldn't wear personal protective equipment in the classroom."I asked a really hard question that nobody wanted to ask," said Jasso. "They told us no. When I asked to why, 'Well, we don't want to scare the children.' Which I understand to a certain extent. Of course, we don't want to scare children, but for safety and in this current situation and climate, we should be scared. This is a very serious situation. I don't think the leaders of my school, at this particular time, were taking it seriously."Jasso said her story is personal. She lost her 60-year-old father Luis Jasso to COVID-19 in June. She said she wants to return to teaching with assurances her and the children's safety are a top priority."I'm not going to allow someone to risk my life without my permission. I refuse," said Jasso. "I love teaching. I do, but I don't regret this decision. Not one bit."On the school's website , it outlined the measures being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.The document says they'll perform a temperature check for teachers, staff and students before entering campuses.The documents also indicated the school would provide hand sanitizer at each campus entrance and soap in bathrooms.The plan calls for Plexiglass dividers on all student desks, in all classrooms, and for students to remain in one classroom.