Houston's annual Super Feast food donation event still desperately needs volunteers

25,000 people are expected to be served at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of the city's biggest donation events has an urgent need for volunteers.

Organizers of the City Wide Club's 43rd annual Super Feast said they are in desperate need of volunteers.

The event's goal is to feed 25,000 to 30,000 underprivileged individuals, families, senior citizens and veterans at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston for Thanksgiving.

The organization was asking for volunteers as recently as Thursday morning.

If you're interested in volunteering, visit this registration page.

But, that's not the only way to help.

Earlier in the week, organizers said they were also in dire need of food donations.

On Monday, the Super Feast held an emergency food drive because the concern is that if they don't meet their donation goals, many will go without a food basket and hot turkey dinner to take home after the event.

Organizers said many factors have impacted donations, including a national food shortage, supply chain issues, the arctic winter freeze from earlier in the year, and still, the COVID-19 impact.

City Wide Club says that it normally would have met their goal by now.

If you're able to donate, they ask that you bring non-perishable food items.

