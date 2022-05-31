Best 2022 Summer Activities for the Whole Family

SUMMER OF FUN
Trying to make the most out of your Summer vacation can be tough! Our city and its surrounding areas offer several options and the choices can seem endless. That's why we've created the Summer of Fun Guide to assist you as you search for activities this summer!
TOP PICKS
Here are our Top Picks for ABC13's Summer of Fun Guide. Deals are available all summer long!
PLACES TO GO:
MOODY GARDENS
Moody Gardens is an educational tourist destination. It features three main pyramid attractions: Aquarium Pyramid, Rainforest Pyramid and Discovery Pyramid. These pyramids include animals, fish, butterflies, and free-roaming monkeys. Other major attractions include white sand beaches, Moody Gardens water parks, pools for children, lazy rivers, golf course and Moody Gardens hotel. Great for all ages, including teens!
- PRICE: Prices vary per attraction
- LOCATION: 1 Hope Blvd. Galveston, TX 77554
- BOOK: Moody Gardens Rooms
- EVENTS SCHEDULE: Moody Gardens Attractions
MILLER OUTDOOR THEATRE
Miller Outdoor Theatre in Hermann Park is a unique venue, offering an eight-month season of professional entertainment that is artistically excellent, culturally diverse and always FREE of charge to the public. This is the largest "always free" program of its kind in the country. Relax in the covered seating area or enjoy a pre-performance picnic on the hillside. All performances at Miller are family-friendly!
- PRICE: Always Free
- LOCATION: 6000 Hermann Park Drive, Houston, TX 77030
- BOOK: Tickets
- EVENTS SCHEDULE: Performances
- DREAM STREAMS: Virtual Events
RECIPES TO COOK:
TOP SUMMER RECIPES FROM GOYA FOODS
ABC13 Cooking with ABC13 and Goya Foods Recipes are the perfect recipes to get you and your family through the summer! Goya recipes include Strawberry Banana Froyo, Sauteed Fish, Coffee Rub Steak and more! Check it out!
The GOYA Cookbook
GOYA Promotions
_______________________________________________________________________
MORE IDEAS FOR SUMMER FUN
VISIT:
HOUSTON DOWNTOWN AQUARIUM
Houston Downtown Aquarium is the perfect spot for dinning, watching sea life, touch pools, shark tanks and displays of aquatic ecosystems.
- Price: $9.99-12.99 | Location: 410 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002
KEMAH BOARDWALK
Kemah Boardwalk features restaurants, retails shops and amusements on a 60-acre boardwalk on the Texas Gulf Coast.
- Price: Prices vary per attraction | Location: 215 Kipp Ave, Kemah, TX 77565
SPLASHWAY WATER PARK
Splashway Water Park is a family-friendly water-park featuring slides, a wave pool, lazy river and on-site campgrounds.
- Price: $30-45 | Location: 5211 Main St, Sheridan, TX 77475
OUTDOOR FUN:
Click the links below for more details on outdoor destinations.
Galveston
Surfside Beach
Buffalo Bayou
Discovery Green
Hermann Park
Memorial Park
Waugh Bridge
MUSEUMS:
THE HOUSTON MUSEUM OF NATURAL SCIENCE
The Houston Museum of Natural Science is a natural history museum that has wildlife, dinosaurs, and more.
- Price: $16-25 | Location: 5555 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030
THE MUSEUM OF FINE ARTS
The Museum of Fine Arts has approximately over 64,000 works from six continents and one of the largest museum in the US.
- Price: $10-14 | Location: 1001 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77005
THE HOUSTON ART CAR MUSEUM
The Art Car Museum It is an exhibition forum for local,national and international artists with an emphasis on art cars, other fine arts and artists that are rarely acknowledged by other cultural institutions.
- Price: See Website | Location: 140 Heights Blvd, Houston, TX 77007
THE LONE STAR FLIGHT MUSEUM
The Lone Star Flight Museum It is an exhibition forum for local,national and international artists with an emphasis on art cars, other fine arts and artists that are rarely acknowledged by other cultural institutions.
- Price: $0-$15 | Location: 11551 Aerospace Avenue, Houston, TX 77034