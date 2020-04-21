Here are the restaurants at are open right now in Houston

Here's a list of open restaurants in Houston.



Bubba's Texas Burger Shack

5230 Westpark Dr.
bubbastexasburgershack.com

Tapester's Grill
4520 Beechnut St.

tapestersgrill.com

100% Taquito
3245 Southwest Fwy, Houston TX 77027
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: No new virus deaths on back-to-back days in Houston
Gov. Abbott reports 500,000 jobs open in Texas
Trump vows to 'suspend immigration' to US because of coronavirus
Gronkowski to join Brady in Tampa Bay, sources say
DeAndre Hopkins speaks out on Bill O'Brien rumors
LabCorp at-home COVID-19 test kit authorized by FDA for use
More storms return Wednesday with possibility of severe weather
Show More
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
Eagle Scout uses his sewing skills to help with virus outbreak
Chipotle Mexican Grill to pay $25 million over foodborne illness cases
3-month-old boy shot outside a home in NE Houston
Harris County to expand internal COVID-19 testing inside jails
More TOP STORIES News