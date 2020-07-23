Pets & Animals

60 malnourished animals rescued by Houston SPCA from pet store in Spring

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston SPCA rescued 60 malnourished animals from poor living conditions at a pet store in Spring Wednesday evening.

The animals were found without food or water inside the store located in the 25,000 block of the North Freeway.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Montgomery County Animal Control assisted in the rescue.

Rescue teams tended to the following animals:

  • 2 red ear slider turtles
  • 9 rabbits
  • 1 chicken
  • 3 doves
  • 1 cockatiel
  • 22 parakeets
  • 2 Quaker parrots
  • 3 lovebirds
  • 1 box turtle
  • 1 skink
  • 2 baby bearded dragons
  • 7 baby iguanas
  • 1 adult iguana
  • 2 bearded dragons
  • 3 butterfly iguanas


A hearing was scheduled for next week where the animal rescue and protection organization will seek full custody of the animals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsspringanimal crueltyanimal abuseanimal rescuehouston spcaanimals
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4-year-old hit by car in the Katy area
US signs contract with Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine doses
COVID-stricken Houston faces storm threat
Chinese Consulate in Houston ordered to close
What Chinese Consul General said about consulate closure
Tropical Depression or Storm could soak Houston
Tesla picks Austin for 2nd US vehicle assembly plant
Show More
West U parents protest online learning for 2020-21 school year
What we know about the long-term health effects of COVID
Freedom Fighter fuels movement to rename Edmund Pettus Bridge
Doctors urge people to get flu shot during COVID pandemic
Domino's hiring 300 employees in Houston amid COVID-19 demand
More TOP STORIES News