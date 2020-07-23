60 malnourished animals rescued by Houston SPCA from pet store in Spring

2 red ear slider turtles

9 rabbits

1 chicken

3 doves

1 cockatiel

22 parakeets

2 Quaker parrots

3 lovebirds

1 box turtle

1 skink

2 baby bearded dragons

7 baby iguanas

1 adult iguana

2 bearded dragons

3 butterfly iguanas

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston SPCA rescued 60 malnourished animals from poor living conditions at a pet store in Spring Wednesday evening.The animals were found without food or water inside the store located in the 25,000 block of the North Freeway.The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Montgomery County Animal Control assisted in the rescue.Rescue teams tended to the following animals:A hearing was scheduled for next week where the animal rescue and protection organization will seek full custody of the animals.