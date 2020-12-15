Last minute gift ideas for animal lovers

If the thought of holiday shopping stresses you out, the Houston SPCA's got you covered in a big way. They are offering some unique holiday gifts for that hard-to-shop friend, the family member on your shopping list who already has everything or your favorite animal lover. You can even honor a local hero in your life such as a hardworking teacher, a remarkable healthcare worker or those who work tirelessly in law enforcement.
For your gift of $30, the Houston SPCA will notify your chosen person with a personalized message and mail them a Houston SPCA facemask. For your gift of $50, they will notify your chosen person with a personalized message, mail them a Houston SPCA facemask, and a reusable shopping bag. For your generous gift of $75, the Houston SPCA will notify your chosen person with a personalized message, mail them a Houston SPCA facemask, a reusable shopping bag, AND a 2021 Houston SPCA calendar that celebrates the lifesaving work they do. All of the gifts need to be purchased by December 21 to allow time for shipping.
Every gift will help local animals in need, like a Rottweiler Mom who was recently attacked by another dog while protecting her litter of puppies. She was rescued by the Houston SPCA's 24-hour rescue ambulance and received much needed medical care by their veterinary team, thanks to community support.
Give a lifesaving gift to honor someone special in your life here.
Not only will these one-of-a-kind gifts put a smile on someone's face, but it will also make a difference for homeless animals. It's an easy and safe online purchase, plus, the Houston SPCA will ship the lifesaving thank you gift(s) for you and include a special message that explains the impact of your gift. All donations are tax-deductible and this exclusive swag can't be purchased anywhere else. The Houston SPCA operates on 100% donations. They receive no tax dollars and are not affiliated with other animal welfare organizations.
