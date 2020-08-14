1 dead in shooting after fight breaks out over foul ball at a softball game

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A foul ball at a night time softball game in southwest Houston led to a massive fight that ended with one man dead from a gunshot wound, according to Houston police.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. at the Houston Sportsplex in the 12600 block of South Main St.

"This started over something as simple as a foul ball during a softball game," Houston police Lt. W.L. Meeler said. "From what we understand, there were as many as 300 people out there."

A man pulled out a weapon during the ordeal and shot another man after fearing for his life, according to detectives. The victim was a 32-year-old man.

While it wasn't clear what exactly happened, the shooter was cooperating with investigators and no arrests had been made as of Friday morning.

Investigators were still working to find answers and review video from the area.

One weapon was located at the scene. The victim's identity was not released.
