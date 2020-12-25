Houston designer known to help others struggles to reopen

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A local business owner is struggling to re-open her storefront, after having to close at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.Michelle Puckett, owner of Designer Diva Resale Consignment, said in June her rent was raised from $20,000 to $60,000."We had two weeks to move 22,000 square feet," said Puckett.Puckett said she has not seen income from her store in 10 months."We have women and customers and consigners that need love and compassion, and that's what we do," she said.Puckett's store is known for helping battered women and children in need.Of its proceeds, 20% typically goes to Blooming Butterflies, an organization that helps women and children. While Puckett has finally found a new front, she is struggling to get things running."No income for 10 months. That's extremely difficult when you're a small business like us. You don't have the funding," Puckett said.Puckett hopes to re-open at their new location on Paddington by Jan. 30.