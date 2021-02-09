shooting

1 injured in shootout on W. Airport; innocent driver ends up crashing into home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A person was shot in the arm when two drivers began shooting at each other in southwest Houston, police say.

It happened at 7900 W. Airport at around 5:50 p.m. on Monday.

According to a tweet posted by the Houston Police Department, there was "an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles."



One person was shot in the arm, according to police. Their condition is currently unknown. Investigators also said a vehicle involved in the shootout was involved in an accident as he or she was trying to get away.

That's when the person ended up fleeing on foot. A description of the suspect was not immediately released.

Meanwhile, in a second tweet posted by HPD, an "uninvolved driver" lost control of their vehicle while trying to exit near the area and crashed into a house.



The condition of that person was not immediately released.

This incident remains under investigation. Eyewitness News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

READ ALSO: After more than 200 shootings already, HPD chief reveals plan to curb road rage
HPD Chief Art Acevedo said there have been 200 shootings this year alone and six of those have led to murder charges. So what's he doing to make the roads safer? Hear the answer.



