1 critical after being shot in head during graduation party at Airbnb rental in east downtown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is in critical condition after being shot in the head during a party at an Airbnb in east downtown.According to authorities, a gun battle broke out at about 10:45 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Delano and Dallas.ABC13 was told at least 30 shots were fired.When Houston police arrived, they found a man, who appears to be in his early 20s, shot in the head.He was taken to Ben Taub Hospital, and at last check, is still in critical condition.Police say it appeared that there was a high school graduation party that was open to the public through social media when someone inside a vehicle came by and shot into the crowd of people standing outside in the street.Officials believe shots were fired back at them from the crowd, and that there were multiple shooters.Police plan to review video of the incident.They did not have other details about suspects other than the vehicle that pulled up at the party was a dark-colored SUV.