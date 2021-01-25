2 killed, 5 injured in 5 separate shootings across the Houston area overnight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police and Harris County deputies had a busy night, responding to at least five shootings across the greater Houston area.

At least two people were killed and five others were injured in the separate incidents.

Barker Cypress Road

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a shooting at Barker Cypress and Clay Road before 8 p.m. Sunday in a McDonald's parking lot.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet that a fight broke out between a 55-year-old man and possibly two others.

The man was shot multiple times and taken by LifeFlight to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect(s) fled the scene, according to Gonzalez.

Captain J. Shannon asked anyone with information to reach out to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.





Reed Road

On Houston's southside, another shooting left one man dead and a second person in the hospital.

The victim was found dead in a car on Reed Road near Noel around 8 p.m. Sunday.

A second victim was found shot. He was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police have no word on a motive or suspect(s). They plan on talking to the surviving victim for clues and looking for surveillance video of the shooting.



Broadway Street

In southeast Houston, a man was found shot to death in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Broadway near Bellfort.

Police responded to a shooting call around 9 p.m. Sunday. They say the gunman ran away.

The suspect is believed to be a man the victim got in a fight with earlier in the day.



Anita Street

Houston police responded to a drive-by shooting in the 3300 block of Anita Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a man and a woman were shot.

Information about what led up to the shooting and a potential suspect(s) was not released.



Laredo Street

Around 2:45 a.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting call in the 6600 block of Laredo in northeast Houston.

Police say two men got into an altercation in the middle of the street.

One of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other man, police say.

The suspect took off on foot and the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police were talking to witnesses in order to find out exactly what happened.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonwoman shothouston police departmentfatal shootingshootingman shotharris county sheriffs office
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Registration for Galveston Co. vaccine clinic opens today
Sharpstown family-owned restaurant badly damaged in fire
Victim said he fought 3 robbers who followed him into garage
Budweiser skipping the Super Bowl for first time in 37 years
NW Houston shooting suspect confronted by victim before killing
Rudy Giuliani sued for more than $1B by Dominion Voting
Today's front doesn't bring much of a cooldown
Show More
Amazon delivery driver finds baby abandoned by carjacker
House set to send Trump impeachment to Senate, GOP opposes trial
What video captured moments before Tomball woman's murder
Pearland ISD student thanks campus workers with letters
Accused Capitol rioter's brother is Secret Service agent
More TOP STORIES News