1 injured in daytime shooting in southwest Houston

The shooting happened along W. Bellfort near Fondren at about noon Tuesday. Initial information is that a person in a gray car shot someone and took off.
One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The victim's condition is not known at this time.
Police searched the area for the suspect, and checked with neighboring businesses for possible surveillance video that could help in the investigation.
The shooting took place just after Houston police chief Art Acevedo announced a new partnership to help put a stop to road rage violence on Houston streets.