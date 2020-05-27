2 men injured after shooting near popular restaurant in southwest Houston

South Gessner officers are at a shooting scene 7000 Southwest Freeway. Two males transported to the hospital in serious condition. 202 pic.twitter.com/aelPRJVlNd — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 26, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men are injured after a shooting in southwest Houston Tuesday afternoon.Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at a shopping center located in the 7000 block of the Southwest Freeway.Authorities said four people were in a vehicle when someone started shooting near the intersection and Fondren.Officers said one of the passengers ran inside of a Pappas restaurant and asked the employees to call the police.When officers arrived, two men were found shot inside the vehicle. Both men were transported to the hospital in serious condition.