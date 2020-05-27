2 men injured after shooting near popular restaurant in southwest Houston

Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at a shopping center located in the 7000 block of the Southwest Freeway.
Authorities said four people were in a vehicle when someone started shooting near the intersection and Fondren.
South Gessner officers are at a shooting scene 7000 Southwest Freeway. Two males transported to the hospital in serious condition. 202 pic.twitter.com/aelPRJVlNd— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 26, 2020
Officers said one of the passengers ran inside of a Pappas restaurant and asked the employees to call the police.
When officers arrived, two men were found shot inside the vehicle. Both men were transported to the hospital in serious condition.