Man and pregnant woman shot to death at soccer tournament in Harris Co., deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A pregnant woman and her boyfriend were killed Sunday morning during a shooting at a soccer tournament at a northwest Harris County sports facility.Family members believe the gunman was the woman's ex-husband, and that he pulled the trigger after a confrontation between the three, but authorities did not confirm that information.The shooting happened some time before 10:30 a.m. at the Matias Almeyda Training Center in the 4200 block of Clow Road near Steubner Airline Road.The suspected gunman reportedly shot the woman and man before fleeing the scene, investigators said.The man who was shot was said to have died at the scene, and the 28-year-old woman was taken to a hospital where she and her unborn baby were pronounced dead.Deputies said the woman was at the soccer tournament with two children at the time of the shooting. They were not harmed.About two hours later, family members told investigators they received a text message from the suspected gunman, saying he planned to kill himself.His body was found by deputies inside a home 10 miles away in the 7700 block of Bayou Forest. The man had a self-inflicted gunshot wound and a pistol was found near his body, investigators said.The pistol lying next to him matches the pistol we had over here," Sgt. Ben Bell with the Harris County Sheriffs Office Homicide unit.Around 100 people were attending the soccer tournament at the Clow Road facility when the shooting happened. Deputies called the scene "chaotic" after the shots rang out.