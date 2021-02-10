4 men hospitalized after shooting outside seafood market in Acres Homes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least four men have been hospitalized after a shooting broke out Tuesday evening in Acres Homes.

Houston police said the shooting happened outside Danny's Seafood Market in the 900 block of West Little York.

According to police, the men were outside the market when a White Chevy Impala pulled up and fired several shots from a rifle.

Four men where taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.


Details of what led to the shooting were not immediately released. We will continue to update as more information becomes available.
