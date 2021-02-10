4 men hospitalized after shooting outside seafood market in Acres Homes

Houston police said the shooting happened outside Danny's Seafood Market in the 900 block of West Little York.
According to police, the men were outside the market when a White Chevy Impala pulled up and fired several shots from a rifle.
Four men where taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
North officers are at a shooting 900 W. Little York. Four adult male victims transported to the hospital. Conditions are unknown. 202 pic.twitter.com/7SEG1pbUx9— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 10, 2021
Details of what led to the shooting were not immediately released. We will continue to update as more information becomes available.