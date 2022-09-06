HPD asks for help identifying suspects in deadly July shooting of man in city's south side

Dashawn Celestine was murdered on July 12 in his own driveway on the south side of Houston. Investigators are unsure if he was targeted or if was a random act of violence.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As a family continues searching for answers almost two months after their loved one's death, police have shared images of the suspects and the suspected vehicle involved in the 47-year-old man's killing.

On Tuesday, Houston police shared a couple of images on Twitter and asked the public for help in identifying the suspects involved in the July 12 shooting of Deshawn Celestine in Houston's south side.

"Homicide investigators need the public's help to find (two) suspects and a possible 2012-2014 model Nissan Maxima sought in this July fatal shooting of a man," HPD wrote on Twitter.

Dashawn Celestine was found shot outside a home at about 8 a.m. in the 12400 block of Sunset Ridge Lane. Investigators do not have a suspect or motive. The only information from HPD is that someone saw a dark-colored sedan leaving the scene after the shooting.

"Just speak up. Just speak up. Whatever you saw, you heard, just speak up. That's all we ask for," Dashawn Celestine's older son, Taurean Celestine, told ABC13 in August.

Deshawn Celetine's family calls his murder traumatic and confusing but said the memory of "a great guy" now inspires their fight for justice.

If anyone has helpful information, call 713-222-TIPS or visit Crime Stoppers online.