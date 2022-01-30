child injured

7-year-old shot inside a southwest Houston apartment home, police say

Braeswood Oaks apartment homes: A child was rushed to the hospital after being shot in southwest Houston early Sunday morning

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A child was rushed to the hospital after being shot inside a southwest Houston apartment early Sunday morning, police say.

According to authorities, a 7-year-old was shot in the leg around midnight at the Braeswood Oaks apartment homes on Fondren Road and Willowbend.

Police say, there is no sign that the bullet came from the outside of the apartment. No weapon has yet been found.

Investigators went to the hospital to speak with the child's family.

This is an ongoing investigation.
