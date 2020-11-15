1 dead in SE Houston double shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One man died Sunday and another was injured in a shooting outside a southeast Houston apartment complex.It happened around 12:15 a.m. in the 3100 block of Berkley Street near Detroit Street.Three men had met at the apartment complex when they got into some kind of dispute, according to Houston police.Gunshots rang out, and two of the men who were shot took off in a pickup. They ended up in Baytown, investigators said.One of the men died in the truck, which was found in the 500 block of Chandler Drive near Bob Smith Road. The other victim was taken to a hospital, where their condition wasn't immediately known.Authorities were looking for the other man, who they're calling a person of interest in the incident, 37-year-old Mickey Gonzales.There was no word on the victims' identities, but they were believed to be in their 20s.Family members of those involved told police the shooting was in self-defense because of the men believed he was being robbed.