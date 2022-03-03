HPD found man in water after shots were fired at the ship channel, investigators say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking into a strange sequence of events that ended with a man in the water near the Houston Ship Channel overnight.Officers were first called to the 8110 block of Hockley, near Broadway, around 1:40 a.m. Thursday for a call of a gun being fired.When they arrived, police found a man in his 40s in the water, asking for help.Police believe he was the one who fired the gun in the shipyard.The man was taken to the hospital to receive care for minor cuts.Investigators said they have not found the gun.