back to school

Houston tops list of cities where students 'never' had access to computers at all, survey shows

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the majority of school districts in the Houston area shift to virtual learning to kick off the school year, the digital divide is becoming increasingly apparent.

A survey of the 15 largest metros in the country conducted by the Census Bureau found Houston had the highest number of families who report their children 'never' had access to a computer for educational activities.

What is your child's district planning for the upcoming school year? CHECK THE LIST HERE

In Houston, 7.1% of families said they never had access at all.

The Riverside metro in California was the closest with 3%.

School districts, such as Houston ISD, are ordering thousands of computers, tablets and WiFi hot spots to make sure all students are able to participate in their virtual classes.

INTERACTIVE: WHAT LEARNING COULD BE LIKE DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC


The district has 25,000 devices on order that they will distribute this month.

Plus, HISD announced in a board meeting Monday they have ordered another 40,000 devices that should arrive in the coming weeks.

READ ALSO: Gov. Abbott stresses local school officials 'know best' whether campuses should reopen

Comp-U-Dopt, a non-profit that provides technology to underserved youth, said 50,000 students in Harris County told them they needed a device with a keyboard to be able to participate in online-only classes.

Since March, Comp-U-Dopt has given out more than 7,000 computers, according to executive director Colin Dempsey.

Additionally, the survey of 1.8 million people in the Houston metro found that 26.4% of devices and 3.1% of internet access was funded by schools in the Houston area.

Reche Jones, owner of Jones Prep and Services, provides one-on-one tutoring for students to better understand the information they are being taught in virtual learning.

The average student in the Houston metro reports spending 1.2 hours a day in live class instruction time and 3.7 hours learning on their own.

Jones, along with a group of teachers who work for her, hope to cut down on the time spent outside of the virtual classroom by providing individualized help.

Jones Prep and Services costs between $20 and $50 an hour.

The Houston Public Library is offering free tutoring for students through its Brainfuse program. A library card is required to participate, but temporary library cards are currently free.

Officials with HPL said they are also offering virtual craft and story times for younger children.

WATCH NOW: HEAR FROM TOP HOUSTON-AREA EDUCATORS IN ABC13'S 'COVID-19 AND OUR SCHOOLS' TOWN HALL

EMBED More News Videos

Many of you had questions about the start of this upcoming school year. We answered them in ABC13's two-part virtual town hall on schools and COVID-19. Press play to watch a recap of what was covered.



Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhoustonback to schoolcoronavirus helpcoronavirusreopen texascoronavirus texastechnologycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19internetcomputerstexas newscoronavirus testingschoolsteacherfamilyteachers
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BACK TO SCHOOL
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
School pictures in Georgia show lack of COVID-19 precautions
Student tests positive for COVID-19 on first day of school
New data estimates infected students and staff at schools
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump holds news conference at White House: WATCH LIVE
No longer first-come, first-serve: $20M rent relief passes
Gone for good? Evidence signals many jobs aren't coming back
3 teens charged in connection with murder of mother of 11
Cause of Beirut explosion same as Texas City disaster
US officials dispute Trump's claim that Beirut was attacked
Scientists learn why COVID-19 causes loss of smell
Show More
Robert E. Lee Road name change official Wednesday
Video shows robbers bypass plastic barrier to get to clerk
Scattered thunderstorms popping up this evening
Jobs hiring in the Third Ward paying up to $25 an hour
Video captures Atascocita man nearly struck by lightning
More TOP STORIES News