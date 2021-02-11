Here's how Houston-area school districts are monitoring the weather

ALDINE ISD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In north Texas and around the Austin area, school districts announced delays, closures or transitioned to virtual learning due to the weather conditions.Houston ISD is one of the school districts that does have students scheduled for in-person and online learning on President's Day, Monday, Feb. 15. However, the district has not announced any plans or provided an official statement on potential weather impacts as of Thursday afternoon.Here's the latest from school districts in the Houston area and surrounding counties.We will monitor the weather throughout the weekend. We will inform media once a decision is made. We will be closed on Monday in observance of Presidents Day.Clear Creek ISD will run on a normal schedule Friday, Feb. 12. It is a designated early release day for our elementary and intermediate schools as well. Monday is a student holiday. Any decisions for Tuesday will be made on Monday as the team closely monitors the weather.Conroe ISD had already planned to be closed on Friday, Feb. 12, and Monday, Feb.15, with Monday being Presidents Day. We are actively monitoring the weather for next week. Any announcements impacting school on Tuesday, Feb.16, will be communicated via our mass messaging system and posted on our website & social media accounts.We are closely monitoring the weather updates provided by Harris County officials but have not made any decisions regarding next week. If the district is closed, school closure notices will be sent by email and text message to students and staff, as well as posted on the district website and social media.Fort Bend ISD is closely monitoring the impending weather that is expected to impact our area over the weekend and into early next week. Monday, Feb. 15 is a scheduled district holiday. If there are any changes to district schedules or activities, we will notify staff and families via our website, social media and mass notification system.We are monitoring the forecast and at this moment we are planning for normal operations. Our students have a holiday tomorrow for a teacher professional development day and then the entire district will be closed on Monday for the Presidents Day holiday. So we will see what conditions are on Monday and if changes are needed for Tuesday operations we will decide at that time.We are closely monitoring the weather moving into our area and do not have any plans for school closures as of this time. Should winter weather conditions necessitate any changes to our normal operations, we will communicate via the district website and social media channels, outreach to local media and send callouts and emails to families and staff. Also, please be aware that Monday, Feb. 15 is a student holiday for SBISD.Tomball ISD is currently monitoring the weather.ABC13 is still waiting on a response Humble ISD, Pearland ISD, New Caney ISD and LCISD.