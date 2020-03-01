houston roughnecks

Houston Roughnecks defeat Dallas Renegades in Texas Throwdown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Roughnecks were in Dallas this weekend taking on the Renegades at Globe Life Park.

The Roughnecks defeated the Renegades 27-20, keeping them undefeated, 4-0.



Sunday's game was the ultimate Texas Throwdown as the two state teams faced each other for the first time, both fighting for first place in the division.

The Roughnecks came out with a bang in the first quarter, scoring 6 points.

At the top of the second quarter, Roughnecks wide receiver Nick Holley caught a great reception, scoring the first touchdown of the game. Quarterback P.J. Walker ran the ball in for an impressive three point conversion.

Shortly after, the Dallas Renegades picked up some steam, scoring their first touchdown of the game.

Tensions rose on the field when one Renegades player accidentally hit his team's ball coach, causing him to fall on the sidelines.

Luckily, he was fine and quickly got back up on his feet.

Although the second half started slow, Roughnecks' wide receiver Blake Jackson caught the ball for another impressive touchdown halfway through the third quarter.

The Renegades stepped up their game at the bottom of the third, scoring a touchdown and completing a successful three point conversion, making it a one point game.

Fortunately, the Roughnecks were quick to respond with another touchdown, pulling them back ahead.

Roughnecks fans erupted in the stands when DeMarquis Gates had an impressive interception, giving Houston the ball for the final two minutes of the game.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston roughnecksfootballxfl
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON ROUGHNECKS
XFL lays off all employees and has no plans for 2021 season
Roughnecks quarterback headed to the NFL
XFL season canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Roughnecks on alert after Seattle player gets COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News