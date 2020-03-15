Coronavirus

Houston Roughnecks on alert after Seattle Dragons player tests positive for coronavirus

HOUSTON, Texas -- Three XFL teams have been put on alert after the league said that an unidentified Seattle Dragons player learned Friday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The unnamed player participated in the team's most recent game, March 7 against the Houston Roughnecks at TDECU Stadium. He self-reported symptoms on March 10 and was put in isolation.

SEE ALSO: XFL season canceled due to coronavirus concerns

In a statement, the XFL said Saturday it is "alerting players, staff, vendors and partners associated with the Dragons, Roughnecks, and BattleHawks, as this player also participated in the February 29 game in St. Louis. The XFL is monitoring the situation closely and taking every measure necessary in accordance with recommendations set forth by the CDC."

The XFL announced Thursday that it had suspended the remainder of its regular season and that players were free to sign NFL or CFL contracts.

Seattle was one of the first areas of the country to be hit hard by the coronavirus. A CenturyLink Field employee who worked the Dragons' Feb. 22 home game also tested positive.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston roughneckscoronavirusfootballxfl
Copyright © 2020 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Doctors believe COVID-19 can cause heart attack and strokes
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News