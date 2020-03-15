Houston Roughnecks on alert after Seattle Dragons player tests positive for coronavirus

HOUSTON, Texas -- Three XFL teams have been put on alert after the league said that an unidentified Seattle Dragons player learned Friday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.The unnamed player participated in the team's most recent game, March 7 against the Houston Roughnecks at TDECU Stadium. He self-reported symptoms on March 10 and was put in isolation.In a statement, the XFL said Saturday it is "alerting players, staff, vendors and partners associated with the Dragons, Roughnecks, and BattleHawks, as this player also participated in the February 29 game in St. Louis. The XFL is monitoring the situation closely and taking every measure necessary in accordance with recommendations set forth by the CDC."The XFL announced Thursday that it had suspended the remainder of its regular season and that players were free to sign NFL or CFL contracts.Seattle was one of the first areas of the country to be hit hard by the coronavirus. A CenturyLink Field employee who worked the Dragons' Feb. 22 home game also tested positive.