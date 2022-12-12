2023 RodeoHouston's genre calendar has everything from country to rock to hip-hop

Let's hear your guesses, rodeo fans! We already know four acts of the 20-night event. Now, it's time to fill in the blanks. Check out the calendar here.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Let's play a guessing game! The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo revealed on Monday the music genres slated for each night of the 2023 season.

Organizers already confirmed Parker McCollum as the starring act to kick the 20-day event off on Feb. 28, 2023.

Other acts already announced include Grammy Award-winning Christian music artist Lauren Daigle on March 2, The Chainsmokers on March 10, and Texas country music artist Cody Jinks on March 13.

Here's where the fun comes in. RodeoHouston announced multiple country music nights, but also inserted nights for hip-hop for Black Heritage Day, rock, Norteño for Go Tejano Day, and EDM.

So, when will you know who is performing and when? The RodeoHouston star entertainer announcement is slated for Thursday, Jan. 5, with ticket sales set seven days later on Thursday, Jan. 12. Tickets will go on sale in two waves -- at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.