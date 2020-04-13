coronavirus texas

RodeoHouston promises bigger, better 2021 season after this year's sudden cancellation

HOUSTON, Texas -- The curtains are drawn, but the show will return. After a disappointing and heartbreaking end to RodeoHouston 2020, event organizers are already planning a triumphant return in 2021.

RodeoHouston is still dealing with the effects of closing shop after hosting only eight of 20 shows for the mammoth charitable event that usually runs three weeks and draws well over 2.5 million people to NRG Stadium. But there is hope for next year - the team behind the dust and dirt, cowboy, and music spectacle is already working on plans to bring it back better than ever.

The situation turned serious on March 11 when Judge Lina Hidalgo and Mayor Sylvester Turner announced an emergency health declaration, effectively shutting down the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo along with its entertainment division, RodeoHouston.

"I have to say that all of the folks that we work with, our entire production team on the concert side did an extraordinarily good job under very difficult circumstances," Jason Kane, manager of entertainment and concert production, tells CultureMap.

For more on this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.

