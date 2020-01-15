Sports

Sorry, ladies! It's 'Guys Night Out' at the Rockets game

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Wednesday night is "Guys Night Out" at the Toyota Center!

The Houston Rockets are throwing a special event for Wednesday's Rockets vs. Portland game and offering delicious goodies to the fans.

For $29, you can get one large beer or soda, one large hot dog, and a Rockets bottle opener keychain.



This does not include the price of your ticket to attend the game.

To get your "Guys Night Out" tickets, visit tix.axs.com.

You can watch the Houston Rockets take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.

