Sorry, ladies! It's 'Guys Night Out' at the Rockets game

The Houston Rockets are throwing a special event for Wednesday's Rockets vs. Portland game and offering delicious goodies to the fans.
For $29, you can get one large beer or soda, one large hot dog, and a Rockets bottle opener keychain.
Guys Night Out Presented By @budweiserusa!— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 15, 2020
📆 Jan. 15
🎟 1 ticket
🍺 1 beer or soda
🌭 1 large hot dog
🍻 1 Rockets bottle opener
Starting at $29 ➡️ https://t.co/75nKhErO7x pic.twitter.com/NjQZK1Au5G
This does not include the price of your ticket to attend the game.
To get your "Guys Night Out" tickets, visit tix.axs.com.
You can watch the Houston Rockets take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.
ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.
RELATED:
Turns out 'Clutch City' is an actual place
Lizzo accepts invite to hit the court with Houston Rockets Clutch City Dancers