Houston is searching for answers during what has been a sluggish start to the season on offense and defense. Anthony and the Rockets were both enthusiastic about his reunion with D'Antoni in the preseason, but both Anthony and the team -- which has had injuries and lost key personnel in free agency -- are off to a slow start.Anthony missed 10 of 11 shots in Houston's 98-80 loss to Oklahoma City on Thursday night. He is averaging 13.4 points per game on 40 percent shooting this season.The Rockets are responsible for paying the 34-year-old Anthony that contract should the team decide to waive him.