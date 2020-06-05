Houston Rockets legend Mario Elie relives his time in NBA

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three-time NBA World Champion Mario Elie is celebrating the 25th anniversary of one of the most clutch shots in Houston sports history - The Kiss of Death.Elie sat down with Patti Smith from Houston's Sports authority during this weeks edition of Q'd Up.Elie was known for bringing his scrappy, hard-nosed attitude to the sports floor. Fans quickly gave him the name Junk Yard Dog.Elie said PJ Tucker is this year's JYD because he does everything they ask him to do."That's what a Junk Yard Dog does," Elie said.With the NBA's recent announcement to resume its season, Elie gave his opinion on what he thinks the Rockets should do in order to win a NBA Championship.Elie said he believes the team is in good shape and could do some damage in the playoffs.