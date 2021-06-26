robbery

71-year-old woman robbed on South Loop by fake good Samaritan

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 71-year-old woman recalls her most vulnerable moments when she was robbed earlier this year while stranded on Houston's South Loop.

Lois Tennen had car trouble late one night back in March when someone she thought was a good Samaritan stopped.

She hoped he was about to lend a hand. Instead, he carried out his bad intentions.

"I trusted him," Tennen remembered. "So, he asked me, 'How can I help you?' So, I said, 'Well, you can stand behind my car and look for oncoming traffic, and help me go down the ramp."

Before she knew it, Tennen said the man grabbed her cell phone from her hand, took her purse and satchel and took off.

Inside that satchel were dozens of business checks, cash and items from her job.

"In all my years, I never had an experience like that," she said. "You hear about it, it's true, but you don't ever expect it to happen to you."

Houston police have released a sketch of the suspect involved and believe he is in his early 20s, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

You can see the sketch in the video above.

While investigators haven't said if they have any strong leads, Tennen said she wants him caught to make sure he doesn't do this to anyone else.
