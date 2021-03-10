Suspect followed couple into home through garage in frightening robbery, police say

Authorities say the incident happened in the 6000 block of Riverway near Sage Road and Woodway Drive in the Tanglewood neighborhood on Jan. 16.
In a surveillance video released by the Houston Police Department on Tuesday, you can hear the suspects yelling at the couple and demanding fine items. The couple is seen giving up the jewelry they had, like a wedding ring. The two men can be seen running off shortly after that.
Investigators believe the men got into the home through the garage door after the couple arrived at their house.
Safewise Security, a home security company, suggests a few steps you can take to secure your garage and home.
- Light the garage entrance, including investing in motion sensor flood lights.
- Close the garage door
- Keychain remote control (take garage remote inside).
- Lock door between garage door and your home.
For more tips, visit Safewise Security's website..
Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).