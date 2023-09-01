Video shows moments before gunman allegedly robs man walking to his SW Houston apartment

The Houston Police Department needs help searching for a suspect accused of assaulting and robbing a man walking to his apartment on Dunlap Street.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint while walking to his apartment in southwest Houston last month, and police need help catching the suspect.

The Houston Police Department said the robbery happened on Aug. 9 at about 11:40 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 6600 block of Dunlap Street.

Surveillance video released by HPD shows the man walking home as he constantly looks back at the suspect. They both then turn into a hallway away from the camera.

That's when police said the suspect hit him in the back of the head with a gun, causing him to fall.

Police said he went through the man's pockets and took his wallet and phone.

HPD described the suspect as a Black male with a thin build wearing a black shirt and multicolored shorts.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

SEE ALSO: Clown mask-wearing robbers linked to up to 7 attacks around W. Houston during one morning, HPD says