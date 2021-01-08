road rage

15-year-old shot in road rage shooting along Katy Freeway, sheriff says

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old girl was shot in the arm in what Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is calling a possible road rage incident on the Katy freeway.

In a tweet posted Friday night, Gonzalez said the shooting happened along the Katy Freeway near Greenhouse Road. He said a person shot at another vehicle and ended up shooting the teen, who was a passenger, in the arm.

"The teen is [in] stable condition, but will require surgery," said Gonzalez.



It's unclear what prompted the shooting and no further details were released. The sheriff is asking anyone with information to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

