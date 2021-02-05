9-year-old shot in drive-by shooting sparked by possible road rage in Katy area, sheriff says

Units are responding to a drive-by shooting at 19900 blk of Masters Manor Lane in Katy area. Preliminary info: a child was shot during a possible road rage incident. The child is being flown by Lifeflight. There is no suspect information at this time. Updates to follow. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/RQsD2fbW4Y — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 5, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 9-year-old was shot in what Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is describing as a drive-by shooting sparked by possible road rage.It happened in the 19900 block of Masters Manor Lane in the Katy area on Friday.According to a tweet posted by Gonzalez at around 5:30 p.m., units responded to a drive-by shooting and said the child was shot during "a possible road rage incident."The child, whose age was not immediately disclosed, was rushed to the hospital by Life Flight.No suspect information was released.Eyewitness News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.