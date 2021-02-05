road rage

9-year-old shot in drive-by shooting sparked by possible road rage in Katy area, sheriff says

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 9-year-old was shot in what Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is describing as a drive-by shooting sparked by possible road rage.

It happened in the 19900 block of Masters Manor Lane in the Katy area on Friday.

According to a tweet posted by Gonzalez at around 5:30 p.m., units responded to a drive-by shooting and said the child was shot during "a possible road rage incident."



The child, whose age was not immediately disclosed, was rushed to the hospital by Life Flight.

No suspect information was released.

Eyewitness News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

