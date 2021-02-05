9-year-old shot in drive-by shooting sparked by possible road rage in Katy area, sheriff says

It happened in the 19900 block of Masters Manor Lane in the Katy area on Friday.
According to a tweet posted by Gonzalez at around 5:30 p.m., units responded to a drive-by shooting and said the child was shot during "a possible road rage incident."
Units are responding to a drive-by shooting at 19900 blk of Masters Manor Lane in Katy area. Preliminary info: a child was shot during a possible road rage incident. The child is being flown by Lifeflight. There is no suspect information at this time. Updates to follow. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/RQsD2fbW4Y— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 5, 2021
The child, whose age was not immediately disclosed, was rushed to the hospital by Life Flight.
No suspect information was released.
