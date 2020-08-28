Traffic

Extensive closures around I-610 and US-59 this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Expect closures this weekend around the I-610 West Loop and US-59 in the Galleria area.

US-59 ramp closure:

  • Southbound ramp to I-610 West Loop southbound
  • All weekend
  • Alternate route: Richmond


Westpark Dr. closure:
  • Eastbound and westbound at I-610 West Loop
  • All weekend
  • Alternate route: Richmond


I-610 West Loop closure:
  • Northbound and southbound ramp to US-59 northbound
  • Friday 9:00 p.m. - Saturday 5 a.m.
  • Alternate route: Exit southbound, U-turn at Chimney Rock


I-610 West Loop closure:

  • Northbound at I-69 Southwest Freeway
  • 9:00 p.m. - 5:00 a.m. Saturday - Monday
  • Alternate route: Exit southbound, U-turn at Weslayan


Westpark Tollway exit closure:
  • Eastbound exit ramp to Westpark Dr. / Post Oak Blvd.
  • All weekend
  • Alternate route: Exit Chimney Rock


