Extensive closures around I-610 and US-59 this weekend

US-59 ramp closure:
- Southbound ramp to I-610 West Loop southbound
- All weekend
- Alternate route: Richmond
Westpark Dr. closure:
- Eastbound and westbound at I-610 West Loop
- All weekend
- Alternate route: Richmond
I-610 West Loop closure:
- Northbound and southbound ramp to US-59 northbound
- Friday 9:00 p.m. - Saturday 5 a.m.
- Alternate route: Exit southbound, U-turn at Chimney Rock
I-610 West Loop closure:
- Northbound at I-69 Southwest Freeway
- 9:00 p.m. - 5:00 a.m. Saturday - Monday
- Alternate route: Exit southbound, U-turn at Weslayan
Westpark Tollway exit closure:
- Eastbound exit ramp to Westpark Dr. / Post Oak Blvd.
- All weekend
- Alternate route: Exit Chimney Rock
Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!