Extensive closures around I-610 and US-59 this weekend

Southbound ramp to I-610 West Loop southbound

All weekend

Alternate route: Richmond

Eastbound and westbound at I-610 West Loop

All weekend

Alternate route: Richmond

Northbound and southbound ramp to US-59 northbound

Friday 9:00 p.m. - Saturday 5 a.m.

Alternate route: Exit southbound, U-turn at Chimney Rock

Northbound at I-69 Southwest Freeway

9:00 p.m. - 5:00 a.m. Saturday - Monday

Alternate route: Exit southbound, U-turn at Weslayan

Eastbound exit ramp to Westpark Dr. / Post Oak Blvd.

All weekend

Alternate route: Exit Chimney Rock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Expect closures this weekend around the I-610 West Loop and US-59 in the Galleria area.