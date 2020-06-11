Houston-area construction to watch out for this weekend

METRORail closure
- Saturday and Sunday
- Red Line: Fannin South TC to Downtown TC
- Bus shuttles every 10 minutes
US-59 closure
- Southbound from Weslayn St. to 610 W Loop
- All weekend
- Alternative route: Richmond
610 W Loop construction
- Southbound from San Felipe St. to I-10 Katy
- Two lanes
- All weekend
610 E Loop closure
- Northbound at SH-225
- All weekend
- Alternate route: I-45 northbound to I-10
SH-225 ramp closure
- Eastbound ramp to 610 E Loop northbound
- All weekend
- Alternate route: Exit southbound, U-turn
SH-225 closure
- Westbound at IH-610 E Loop
- All weekend
- Alternate route: I-45 northbound to I-10 eastbound
I-10 ramp closure
- Eastbound and westbound ramp to I-610 W Loop southbound
- Friday 9 p.m. - Sunday 5 a.m.
- Alternate route: Exit northbound, U-turn
FM-359 closure
- Northbound and southbound at I-10
- All weekend
- Alternate route: FM-1489
