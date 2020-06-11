Traffic

Houston-area construction to watch out for this weekend

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Watch out for these major road closures as you plan for your weekend!

METRORail closure
  • Saturday and Sunday
  • Red Line: Fannin South TC to Downtown TC
  • Bus shuttles every 10 minutes


US-59 closure
  • Southbound from Weslayn St. to 610 W Loop
  • All weekend
  • Alternative route: Richmond


610 W Loop construction
  • Southbound from San Felipe St. to I-10 Katy
  • Two lanes
  • All weekend


610 E Loop closure
  • Northbound at SH-225
  • All weekend
  • Alternate route: I-45 northbound to I-10


SH-225 ramp closure
  • Eastbound ramp to 610 E Loop northbound
  • All weekend
  • Alternate route: Exit southbound, U-turn


SH-225 closure
  • Westbound at IH-610 E Loop
  • All weekend
  • Alternate route: I-45 northbound to I-10 eastbound


I-10 ramp closure
  • Eastbound and westbound ramp to I-610 W Loop southbound
  • Friday 9 p.m. - Sunday 5 a.m.
  • Alternate route: Exit northbound, U-turn


FM-359 closure
  • Northbound and southbound at I-10
  • All weekend
  • Alternate route: FM-1489


