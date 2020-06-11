Houston-area construction to watch out for this weekend

Saturday and Sunday

Red Line: Fannin South TC to Downtown TC

Bus shuttles every 10 minutes

Southbound from Weslayn St. to 610 W Loop

All weekend

Alternative route: Richmond

Southbound from San Felipe St. to I-10 Katy

Two lanes

All weekend

Northbound at SH-225

All weekend

Alternate route: I-45 northbound to I-10

Eastbound ramp to 610 E Loop northbound

All weekend

Alternate route: Exit southbound, U-turn

Westbound at IH-610 E Loop

All weekend

Alternate route: I-45 northbound to I-10 eastbound

Eastbound and westbound ramp to I-610 W Loop southbound

Friday 9 p.m. - Sunday 5 a.m.

Alternate route: Exit northbound, U-turn

Southbound from San Felipe St. to I-10 Katy

Two lanes

All weekend

Northbound and southbound at I-10

All weekend

Alternate route: FM-1489

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Watch out for these major road closures as you plan for your weekend!