I-45 Gulf Freeway main lanes completely closed for weekend construction in Texas City

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This weekend, I-45 Gulf Freeway main lanes are completely closed in both directions due to construction in the Texas City area.The closure is from FM-1764/Emmett F. Lowry Expressway to Holland in Texas City. All northbound traffic must exit at Holland, continue on the bell curve and merge onto the northbound frontage road. Traffic will be allowed to re-enter the freeway at the Entrance Ramp after Holland.As an alternate route, take Highway 146 or Highway 3.Another complete closure is happening in the southbound lanes from Hughes Road to Holland. All southbound traffic will have to exit at Holland, continue on the bell curve and merge onto the southbound frontage road and re-enter the freeway after Holland.