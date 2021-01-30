Traffic

Southwest Freeway road work means lane closures around West Loop interchange

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This weekend, a number of lanes and exits will be closed as work continues on the big 610 West Loop-US-59 Southwest Freeway interchange.

US-59 Southwest Freeway southbound will be down to one lane until Monday at 5 a.m., according to TxDOT.

As an alternate route, take I-10 to Beltway 8 if you're looking to drive through town. Local traffic can use Bissonnet, Richmond, or Westheimer, but there's an exit in the area that's also closed for the project.

The entrance ramp from Westheimer to the southbound lanes of 610 West Loop is also closed this weekend.

By Monday, the old Chimney Rock exit will permanently close along Southwest Freeway as a new one takes its place. This new exit will be located before 610 when you're southbound on US-59.

