Houston Restaurant Weeks returns with takeout, delivery options and partners with Houston Food Bank

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Restaurant Weeks returns again this year in August.Starting Aug. 1, anyone looking to save some money can dine at a selection of restaurants in the Houston area offering reduced prices on some of their menu options.Diners who want to stay at home can take advantage of the multi-course prix fixe menus that will be available for takeout and delivery at some of the restaurants.This year, Houston Restaurant Weeks' motto "Dine Out and Do Good" is now "Take Out and Do Good." One dollar from each meal purchased will be donated to the Houston Food Bank. The donation amount is smaller than in past years, but it allows more establishments to participate and helps support workers in the hard-hit restaurant industry.Houston Restaurant Weeks founder Cleverley Stone passed away earlier this year. Her daughter, Katie, is continuing the fundraiser in her name. Houston Restaurant Weeks will run from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7.