Houston restaurant holding community meeting to help Guatemala volcano victims

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Today is your chance to help the people in Guatemala.

Houston's Guatemalan community will come together Sunday afternoon to ask for additional help for the people impacted by Fuego's volcanic eruption in Guatemala.

At 3 p.m., Restaurant Guatemala at 3330 Hillcroft Street will be hosting a meeting with community leaders and lawmakers in order to ask for help to send more international aid to the impacted region.

Six children were also taken to Shriners Hospital in Galveston. They were flown in by air to receive treatment for their burns.

Doctors say they will be providing care for these children in Texas or in Guatemala for the next several years.

