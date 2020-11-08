Lifelong Houston Republicans look forward to new administration

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As customers gathered for breakfast at a popular southwest Houston restaurant on the morning after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were projected to win the 2020 Presidential Election, the opinions were as plentiful as the coffee and orange juice.
ABC13 stopped by Harry's Breakfast and Lunch on Sunday to get reaction about the apparent Biden victory.
Even some die-hard Republicans who were there said they weren't too upset at the outcome.
"I'm a lifelong Republican who voted for Biden, simply because I think we need better quality human beings in office," said Joe Compofelice.
In a state where President Donald Trump carried 52% of the vote, it wasn't hard to find that not everyone voted for the projected winner in this election.
While some are ready to move on to the new administration, others are waiting to see where the legal challenges take them.
"I didn't quite go along with the election count," said Roy Sanchez. "I think the count was wrong. They didn't go right with the count."
