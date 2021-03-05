deadly shooting

Houston rapper shot to death before NBA All-Star weekend

NORCROSS, Georgia (KTRK) -- Police are seeking witnesses and information after Houston rapper Chucky Trill was shot and killed early Friday on a Georgia interstate.

Officers in Gwinnett County, which is located just outside of Atlanta, responded to a call shortly before 3 a.m. reporting a shooting on southbound Interstate 85.

They found the 33-year-old rapper inside a stopped vehicle. He had been shot at least once, according to investigators.



Chucky Trill, whose real name is Corey Detiege, died at a local hospital, police said in a news release. The motive for the shooting was still unknown and no description of a shooter's vehicle was immediately available, police said.

Investigators believe there may be witnesses to the shooting or the events that preceded it and are asking that they contact police.

The rapper's manager, known as Bone of Boneafied Entertainment, spoke with Eyewitness News on Friday and said Detiege was visiting Atlanta for a scheduled performance at an NBA All-Star weekend event.

Detiege signed with the entertainment group about three years ago.

Bone said he met Detiege following the rapper's release from prison. He said Detiege had a "talent and passion for his music."

Detiege grew up in South Park in southeast Houston. His father was also a Houston-area rapper who was a part of a group known as the Trinity Garden Cartel.

Meanwhile, notable Houston rapper and activist Bun B took to Instagram to share his condolences, calling Detiege "a good man."



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
