Houston rapper accused of using 14-year-old girl in sex trafficking

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston rapper has been charged with sex trafficking.

Authorities say Aryion Jackson is charged with aggravated promotion of
prostitution.

Prosecutors say the 21-year-old housed up to 12 girls and women inside a northeast Houston home

Jackson has a lengthy criminal record. He was arrested on an unrelated charge in Jefferson County.

We found a sample of his music on Soundcloud and video of him rapping on his Instagram account.

It's the same account that's part of a lengthy charging document in which Jackson is accused of forcing girls into prostitution.

The women would work a strip of road along Bissonnet, selling their bodies for anywhere from $100 to $300 per act. One woman alleges Jackson ordered them to bring in $1,000 a day or face consequences. One of the girls was as young as 14 years old.

One woman claims he pulled a gun on her at this recording studio and threatened to shoot her if she didn't do as he told her.

He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail.

