Testing begins on Post Oak Bus lanes

We are in the final stretch of the Post Oak Bus lane project, which broke ground in 2015, but the launch date was delayed due to COVID-19.It's the latest hiccup in the project that aims to transport workers, visitors, and shoppers through the Galleria area.We got an exclusive opportunity to ride along on these specially-designed "rapid" buses earlier this year. They are made to run like light rail, with regular stops at new stations along Post Oak Boulevard.Traffic and safety testing on the buses began the first week of May, several weeks later than initially projected, due to COVID-19.Testing will continue throughout the summer, with revenue collection expected to begin in August, about a month later than expected.