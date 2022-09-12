Houston law enforcement begin annual multi-agency training for 9 days

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Law enforcement agencies will begin their annual training exercises this week, the Houston Police Department announced.

On Tuesday, the Department of Defense and HPD will conduct training for multiple agencies throughout the city of Houston, which will end on Friday, Sept. 23.

HPD said that the annual training is "aimed to better improve service to our communities and are not in response to any current events."

Police warn Houstonians might hear loud noises or see low-flying helicopters as part of their exercises.

Authorities said that the public should not be alarmed during the training exercises.

Those with non-urgent concerns or inquiries can call 311.