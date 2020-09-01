1 killed, 1 injured in shooting that ended in crash in Sharpstown area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a shooting that ended in a car crash, killing one man and leaving another in critical condition.

According to officers, the shooting happened in the Sharpstown area in the 7700 block of Prestwood at around 6:45 p.m. Monday.

When police arrived at the scene, they said they found the car had crashed into a tree. The man in the driver's seat was dead and the man in the passenger seat was injured.

It's unclear what lead to the shooting, but police said a child was in the backseat during that time. The child did not appear to have suffered any injuries, and was taken to the hospital to be checked out.



This is a developing story.
