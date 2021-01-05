Suspect shot by Houston police at business along North Freeway

According to preliminary information from HPD, the suspect was shot around 10:25 a.m. at a business at 16510 North Freeway.
The suspect's condition is unknown at this time.
No officers were injured.
HPD commanders and PIO are en route to an officer-involved shooting at a business at 16510 North Fwy (I-45) service road.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 5, 2021
Preliminary info is a suspect was shot about 10:25 am and then transported to a hospital in an unknown condition. No officers are injured. #hounews pic.twitter.com/IIz1B42KCG
