Suspect shot by Houston police at business along North Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect is in the hospital after the person was shot by Houston police Tuesday morning, the department said on its Twitter page.

According to preliminary information from HPD, the suspect was shot around 10:25 a.m. at a business at 16510 North Freeway.

The suspect's condition is unknown at this time.

No officers were injured.



This is a developing story. Refresh this page shortly for updates.
