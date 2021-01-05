Suspect shot by Houston police at business along North Freeway

HPD commanders and PIO are en route to an officer-involved shooting at a business at 16510 North Fwy (I-45) service road.



Preliminary info is a suspect was shot about 10:25 am and then transported to a hospital in an unknown condition. No officers are injured. #hounews pic.twitter.com/IIz1B42KCG — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 5, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect is in the hospital after the person was shot by Houston police Tuesday morning, the department said on its Twitter page.According to preliminary information from HPD, the suspect was shot around 10:25 a.m. at a business at 16510 North Freeway.The suspect's condition is unknown at this time.No officers were injured.